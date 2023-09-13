An unidentified adult male pedestrian was struck by two vehicles Monday evening on State Road 60 at Nichols Road in Mulberry. He was declared deceased at a local hospital.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with injuries. First responders arrived and found an adult Hispanic male with critical injuries lying in the roadway.

