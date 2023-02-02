BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Frostproof that occurred Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in which a pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle.
Janie Barnett, 43, of Frostproof, was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries shortly after arriving.
Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash on U.S. 27, near the Camp Inn Resort, at about 6:12 am.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were shutdown at County Road 630A for about five hours.
The driver of the silver 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck that was involved was 61-year-old Perry Jock of Sebring. He was not injured, and remained at the scene to speak with detectives.
Evidence and witness statements collected by the Traffic Homicide Unit revealed that Barnett was walking along U.S. 27 when a relative stopped their car off of the east shoulder of the road to pick her up.
Jock was travelling north on US 27 and said he saw the parked vehicle, but did not see Barnett until impact.
Detectives said the crash occurred before sunrise and there are no street lights in this area.
Jock consented to a voluntary blood draw, but showed no signs of impairment. Excessive speed or distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing.