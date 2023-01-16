PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Boy Scouts cleaning out a crawlspace under the Boy Scout Building in Miraflores Park in June 2021 discovered human remains under the 87-year-old building, which led to the rediscovery of a forgotten African American and Creole cemetery.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced Tuesday that the city would conduct a burial ground study of Miraflores Park, with Reeves planning to appoint a community advisory group to assist the city in deciding the future commemoration of the park.

