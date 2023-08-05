Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, July 18, 2023. Austin is warning that troop readiness and retention is at risk, as the Army’s chief stepped down Friday leaving the military’s two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that troop readiness and retention is at risk as the Army’s chief stepped down Friday, leaving the military’s two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

Speaking during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Austin said the Senate’s failure to confirm the services’ new leaders is disruptive to the force and could impact relationships with allies and partners around the globe.

