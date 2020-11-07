SEBRING — An Avon Park man was arrested Tuesday after an altercation involving shooting from a moving vehicle and assaulting the victim with a handgun.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver incident that turned into aggravated battery. Witnesses observed a man in a green pickup truck, later identified as Marshall Allen Perry, 27, of Avon Park, get out of his vehicle with a firearm in hand, using it to strike a female victim in the face, according to reports.
Witnesses told deputies that Perry was yelling at the passenger of the victim’s car as well as the victim. Once he hit the victim in the face, one of the witnesses began recording the rest of the incident on their cellphone. On the video, Perry can be heard uttering offensive phrases, reports said.
According to the victim, Perry was upset with her and after seeing her driving on the Panther Parkway, Perry began to follow closely behind her. The victim said that Perry began waving a black handgun out the window of his vehicle and fired at least one round from inside the moving vehicle, reports said.
Perry continued following the victim until she came to a stop at the stoplight at Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27. While awaiting the green light, Perry exited his vehicle and walked up to the driver’s side of the victim’s car where the window was open. Perry reached through the open window and struck the victim approximately three times with the barrel of the handgun, which coincided with the witness accounts, according to reports.
Perry was arrested and charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary of a structure. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $67,000 bond.