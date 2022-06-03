AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies have arrested Johntravious Perry on a charge of second-degree murder.
He had evaded capture for a year and a half, sheriff’s officials have said. However, deputies and family members of 16-year-old Dre’Sean Williams have put out requests in print, broadcast and social media, and got a tip.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found him Wednesday night, on his 26th birthday, at a gathering at his mother’s house. The capture came hours after deputies and Williams’ family held a press conference, urging anyone with information to call in a tip on where to find Perry.
Sheriff’s officials report that Perry reportedly was aware of Wednesday’s press conference and rally, and the plea for tips. However, broadcast coverage had not yet aired Wednesday when deputies got the tip.
“Someone knew he was there and called us,” said sheriff’s officials said.
Perry had been on the run since Dec. 1, 2020, after an incident at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park, officials said. It was there that night that someone, believed to be Perry, shot and killed Dre’Sean.
“I got there before the ambulance got there,” said Williams’ mother, Christina Guffey.
Sheriff’s deputies identified Perry as a suspect shortly after the incident and have sought the public’s help finding Perry, who had eluded them up until Wednesday.
Guffey said deputies thought they had a lead on him being in Orlando, and returning to Highlands County for Christmas, but have had no information for the last six months.
She said the past two weeks of mass shooting incidents, especially at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, reopened the wound for her, as all shooting deaths do, she said.
“There’s really not even a way to describe what it’s like. If you haven’t been through it, you can’t explain it,” Guffey said, “if they haven’t lost someone to gun violence.”