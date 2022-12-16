Warehouse Shooting Arizona

This image made from video provided by KNXV shows law enforcement outside an Amazon delivery hub in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Police say that a person with a gun shot and wounded a contract worker outside the Amazon delivery station in Arizona before another contract worker who was armed fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot Wednesday, possibly stopping an active shooter situation.

 KNXV via AP

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Undisclosed personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona, according to police.

A man with a gun shot and critically wounded an unarmed Amazon contract worker Wednesday morning before another contract worker shot the suspect in the station’s parking lot, Chandler police said.

Recommended for you