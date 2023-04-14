Lake Placid Middle parents, teachers and community members voiced there concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting after Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore announced administrative changes April 7 affecting Lake Placid Middle School.
Since three advertisements yielded no suitable candidates to fill the principalship at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Longshore decided to transfer Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat and transfer Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
It was standing room only at the Garland Boggus Board with many wearing green LPM T-shirts and waiting for the chance to express their support for Ward and inform Longshore they did not approve of her decision to transfer Ward and Johnson.
The mother of two children, who attend Lake Placid schools, Austin Arnesen, said she was speaking out against Longshore’s decision to again uproot Ward to Hill-Gustat.
“Dr. Longshore, the community of Lake Placid views your decision as rash and detrimental to the Lake Placid community,” she said.
When Ward started his tenure at Lake Placid Middle, the school was inarguably in disarray, Arnesen said.
“It takes continuity and trust to shift the negativity to positive and Mr. Ward has put in an exhaustive effort with his team to do just that,” she said. Transferring him to Hill-Gustat would be disadvantageous to all 1,300 plus students in Lake Placid.
“Our community will forever lose the faith that it has in this Board and our superintendent,” Arnesen said.
Katie Wilson, a parent in Lake Placid, said there are other schools that are doing well, why not move leadership from one of those schools to Hill-Gustat, “why does it always have to be our schools?”
“Mr. Ward was just starting. Eighteen months is hardly time to get everything in place,” Wilson said.
Wison said she is concerned about her son’s safety and concerned that some of the Lake Placid Middle teachers will follow Ward to Hill-Gustat or go to other schools or leave the district.
“Enough is enough and our kids deserve more,” she said.
Lake Placid Middle social studies teacher Michelle Merlo said she is a highly effective veteran teacher with 30 years of experience in the classroom and has taught for the past decade at Lake Placid Middle School.
“I am here to express my vehement opposition regarding the decision made by Dr. Longshore to remove the administrative team from Lake Placid Middle School,” she said. In empathizing with the plight of the teachers, families and children at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Merlo said, she has also been in the position of uncertainty and unrest many times over the years at Lake Placid Middle during administrative changes.
Merlo noted Lake Placid Middle’s achievement scores in reading and math have been lower than Hill-Gustat’s.
Under the leadership of Shane Ward and Jeff Johnson, Lake Placid Middle is on the path to making academic gains, she said.
“Ripping an effective administrative team from a lower performing school to be used as a triage measure at a higher performing school would be a grave mistake and a disservice to the students and community of Lake Placid at this pivotal academic moment,” Merlo said.
Merlo asked where is the sound reasoning of creating turmoil in two schools by disrupting the important relationships administrators have in their schools?
As Longshore said, if a highly effective leader will be moved into the Lake Placid Middle principal position soon, why can’t a highly effective leader be installed at Hill-Gustat to be paired with Million, Merlo said.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board. These recent personnel transfers were not on Tuesday’s agenda.
In the Board Member comments at the end of the meeting, School Board Member Reese Martin said, regarding the administrative changes, his role as an elected school board member is to ensure that the district is aware of the values, the beliefs and priorities of his community.
“I ran for School Board to protect the students, to guard parental rights and give our teachers a voice by listening to their concerns,” Martin said. “I am doing what I said I would do. I do my homework on issues that come before the Board.
“I have spoken to teachers, parents, a lot of community members over the weekend and a lot of you who are here tonight,” Martin said. “I understand your concerns. I have spoken with Dr. Longshore about each of them and I will continue to make your voices heard.
“Your concerns matter and are worthy of consideration.”
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said she has seen what Longshore is going through.
She wants the public to realize that as a Board Member, Longshore is over personnel and has to make some tough decisions, which many of the superintendents have had to make.
As a Board Member when she takes action on it, Howerton said, she has to say why someone cannot do the job out of those administrative changes, which “I don’t know that I as a Board Member could say that.”
That is the Board Member’s role, which has been explained by prior Board Attorney John McClure and current Board Attorney Shannon Nash.
Nash noted “good cause” has to be cited for not approving a personnel decision by the superintendent.
Howerton said there is “case law” about this and that is where the Board is when taking action on personnel decisions.
“I have concerns and this is where we are now,” Howerton said. A year ago she also had concerns.