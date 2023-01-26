Peru Unrest

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Protesters are seeking the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo, immediate elections and justice for demonstrators killed in clashes with police.

 GUADALUPE PARDO/AP PHOTO

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a "truce" in almost two months of protests.

The antigovernment protest Tuesday was the largest – and most violent — since last Thursday, when large groups of people, many from remote Andean regions, descended on the capital to demand Boluarte's resignation, immediate elections and the dissolution of Congress.

Recommended for you