APTOPIX Pakistan Battered Peshawar

Street vendors wait for customers along a road in old area of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Peshawar, a key mountain valley connecting South and Central Asia, was once known as “the city of flowers,” surrounded by orchards of pear, quince, and pomegranate trees. But for the past four decades, it has borne the brunt of rising militancy in the region, fueled by the conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan.

 MUHAMMAD SAJJAD/AP PHOTO

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Peshawar was once known as “the city of flowers,” surrounded by orchards of pear, quince and pomegranate trees. It was a trading city, situated at the gates of a key mountain valley connecting South and Central Asia.

But for the past four decades, it has borne the brunt of rising militancy in the region, fueled by the conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan and the geopolitical games of great powers.

