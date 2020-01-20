Name: Vans
Breed: American Bulldog
Sex: Male
Info: Vans is an eight-month-old American Bulldog. He is very friendly with everyone.
Adoption fees:
Dogs: Varies. Call for 863-655-1522 for information.
Adoption fees for dogs include: Animal testing (parvo and heartworm), spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and a lifetime membership to obedience classes.
Cats: Varies. Call for 863-655-1522 for information.
Adoption fees for cats include: Animal testing (feline leukemia-AIDS), spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
The Humane Society of Highlands County, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call the humane society at 863-655-1522.
Tuesday is our low cost vaccination clinic, It is open from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. No appointment needed. We do vaccines, worming, and nail trim. Now offering low-cost dental care. We also have our low cost spay/neuter on Tuesday by appointment only. Call 863-655-1522 to schedule.