SEBRING — Following the School Board of Highlands County’s procedures for the naming of rooms and buildings, a petition drive seeks naming the Sebring High School ag rooms in memory of longtime ag educator Gary Lee.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Board will consider the appointment of a three-person committee to review the applications and receive citizen’s input with regards to petitions received to name the Sebring High School rooms “Gary Lee Ag Room.”
The naming process includes an application from a group of citizens with a review of the subject’s contribution to Highlands County and a petition signed by at least 250 citizens. A petition with 297 signatures has already been submitted to the School Board.
The petition points out that Lee established a record of the highest personal and professional integrity within his teaching and mentorship of students countwide. The naming is viewed as a tribute to his career and dedication to agriculture education. “Lee was an inspiration to the students here in Highlands County for 38 years,” it states.
The committee will make a recommendation to the board regarding the naming of a room and then it will be placed on the School Board agenda for consideration and public comment.
Lee was an agriculture resource teacher, FFA State Alumni chapter founder and a 2012 inductee of the Florida FFA Hall of Fame. He passed away in 2016.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. the School Board will have a workshop at 4:30 p.m. on revisions to the Code of Student Conduct. The workshop on personnel allocations that was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday has been cancelled.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-69 that allows for governmental bodies to meet by telephone or video conference in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Public comments will continue to be received at the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring. All guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) will be followed.