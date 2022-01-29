TALLAHASSEE — Two groups seeking to place proposed constitutional amendments on the 2024 ballot are challenging a Florida election law that imposed restrictions on paid petition gatherers, arguing that it imposes a “severe and unconstitutional impairment” of First Amendment and equal protection rights.
The 2019 law, passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, made it a crime to pay petition gatherers based on the number of signatures they collect, a change that experts predicted would double the cost of getting initiatives on the ballot.
The law also requires petition forms to include information identifying petition gatherers, who are required to register with the state.
The lawsuit, filed last week in the federal Northern District of Florida, alleged in part that the law is unconstitutional because the compensation restriction and personal identifying requirements only apply to paid circulators working on ballot initiatives and are not imposed on workers who volunteer or gather signatures for political candidates to qualify for elections.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the Florida Right to Pray Together committee, which is seeking to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot, and its chairman, John Louden. The committee’s proposal would limit the ability of state lawmakers to curtail religious gatherings, according to the lawsuit.
Virginia-based nonprofit Citizens in Charge also is a plaintiff in the legal challenge. The organization’s mission is to “expand the rights of initiatives and referendums and to defend the process from unconstitutional attacks by state legislators who resent the right of citizens to usurp their legislative power,” according to the lawsuit. The group intends to sponsor a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 ballot that would allow voters to change Florida statutes through ballot initiatives.
Republican legislators over the years have approved a series of measures designed to make it harder for groups to change the state Constitution through the initiative process. Former Rep. James Grant, a Tampa Republican who was a key player in the passage of the 2019 law, said at the time his goal was to “protect the sovereignty of the Florida Constitution.”
But the lawsuit maintains that the restrictions on signature gatherers violate protections guaranteed under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The law has reduced the pool of circulators available to collect the hundreds of thousands of signatures needed for initiatives, made the collection more expensive, increased the time needed to gather signatures and made it less likely that backers of proposals will successfully secure ballot placement, according to the lawsuit.
The restrictions are a “coordinated attack on the established fundamental right to use paid circulators to collect signatures for initiative petitions” and target “the fundamental right” of paid circulators “to engage in core political speech,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit relied in part on assertions by professional petitioning firms Morning in America, LLC and Grassfire, LLC and “experienced petition campaign managers” Tim Mooney and Lee Vasche. The restrictions on paid signature gatherers “make it financially impracticable” to seek ballot access, lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in the 57-page legal challenge.
The “best professional petition circulators, routinely used by them, refuse to work in Florida unless they can be compensated based on the number of valid signatures collected and do not want to submit to the onerous registration, data collection and identification requirements challenged in this action,” the lawyers argued.
The plaintiffs alleged they have evidence that the per-signature compensation ban has the effect of “promoting petition fraud by lazy, inexperienced petition circulators willing to execute fraudulent petition forms to meet minimum production requirements necessary to secure an hourly paycheck – fraud nearly lacking from highly trained, motivated and experienced professional petition circulators who refuse to be remunerated by any method other than the number of valid signatures collected and now made criminal.”
The 2019 law requires the names, addresses and dates of birth of paid signature gatherers to be printed on petitions. According to the lawsuit, “the best professional petition circulators” don’t want to work in Florida because they fear that providing the personal information may subject them to “personal reprisals” from opponents of a proposed initiative.
The lawsuit asks U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the state from enforcing parts of the law that are being challenged.
The case comes amid a firestorm over efforts to put on the November ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow card rooms in North Florida to offer casino-style gambling. Global gambling giant Las Vegas Sands Corp. had pumped nearly $50 million into the effort as of Dec. 31, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Elections supervisors have identified what they say are an unusually high number of fraudulent petitions in the casino proposal as the Florida Voters in Charge political committee races against a Feb. 1 deadline to submit nearly 900,000 signatures to reach the November ballot. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working with a handful of state attorneys to probe the alleged fraud. As of Thursday, the committee had submitted 745,487 valid signatures, the state elections website showed.
Florida Voters in Charge has accused businesses and people linked to the Seminole Tribe of illegally trying to sabotage the initiative effort by paying contractors not to work on the petition drive and harassing signature gatherers. The Seminoles are alleging that the Sands-backed initiative is illegally paying workers by the signature. The battle between the two gambling behemoths is being waged in a circuit court in Tallahassee.