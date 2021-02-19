SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider appointing a committee to review the applications and receive citizens’ input regarding petitions received to name the transportation drivers’ break room after a bus operator who passed away last year.
The board’s Feb. 23 agenda shows the petitions seek to name the P24 Number 99, replacement portable or permanent structure erected for that purpose, “The Israel Izzy Santiago Break Room.”
Santiago, who was also president of the school support employee union, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 63.
The district has received a petition with 300 signatures that states, as a bus operator and president of HCESPA, Izzy had the opportunity to teach valuable lessons and be a mentor by being fair and consistent with students and his co-workers.
The naming is viewed as a tribute to his career of the safe and timely transportation of our school children who are the future. Santiago was an inspiration to the students in Highlands County for 25 years.
A School Board policy addresses the commemoration and naming of school facilities.
The policy states, from time to time, the School Board may wish to commemorate a school or District facility by means of a plaque or naming the facility after a person. Such commemoration should be reserved only for those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the enhancement of education generally or the District in particular or to the well-being of the District, community, state, or nation.
When rooms, buildings or ‘wings’ are named for an individual, appropriate ceremonies may be conducted and a plague may be dedicated. These ceremonies may involve the interested citizen group.
Any employee of the District thus honored must be deceased or no longer employed by the District prior to the board’s selection of his/her name for a plaque or for the naming of a facility. The naming is viewed as a tribute to a career so exemplary as to provide inspiration to young people.
The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.