Philippines Slain Journalist

Activists light candle beside slogans as they condemn the killing of Filipino journalist Percival Mabasa during a rally in Quezon city, Philippines on Oct. 4, 2022. Philippine authorities filed murder complaints on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 against a top prison official and an aide who they accused of masterminding the killing of the radio commentator in a crime they said showed how the country’s prisons system had been turned into a “criminal organization.”

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO, FILE

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities filed murder complaints on Monday against the top prisons official and an aide, accusing them of masterminding the killing of a radio commentator in an elaborate crime they said showed that the country’s prisons system had been turned into a “criminal organization.”

The complaints were filed against Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who has been suspended from his post, prisons security official Ricardo Zulueta and other key suspects in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of Percival Mabasa. The journalist had fiercely criticized Bantag and other officials for alleged corruption and other anomalies.

