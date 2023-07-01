TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a controversial measure that directs transportation officials to determine if a waste byproduct from the fertilizer industry could be used in building roads.

The measure (HB 1191), which drew opposition from environmental groups, will require the Florida Department of Transportation to study the use of phosphogypsum in road-construction “aggregate” material. The department will have to finish the evaluation by April 1.

