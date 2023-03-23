Pickleball Courts coming to Charlie Brown Park

The new pickleball courts, replacing the tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park in Sebring, could be completed by the end of April.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The project to change from tennis courts to pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park is proceeding with the new courts on track for completion by the end of April.

According to the project summary, the two existing tennis courts would be converted into six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm up court and blank area intended for sun shelter.

