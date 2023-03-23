SEBRING — The project to change from tennis courts to pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park is proceeding with the new courts on track for completion by the end of April.
According to the project summary, the two existing tennis courts would be converted into six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm up court and blank area intended for sun shelter.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Tuesday that the asphalt is done and the holes have been bored out for the poles for the court nets.
The shade structure is done at this point and the electric service has been run to the shade structure, he said. They still have patching and seal work and will be erecting some fencing for the back of each court. The outer fencing will be reinstalled.
The entry gate will be located near the shade structure, Noethlich noted. Windscreens will be erected near the end of the project.
Lighting, for night play, will be installed last, but may not be done by the end of April, he added.
The total proposed price from Nidy Sports Construction is $155,000, which does not include the sunshade area, water source and lighting and electric that the city has elected to sub-contract out for cost savings. The tasks the city will sub-contract are estimated to cost about $70,000 for a total cost project cost of $225,000.
Charlie Brown Park is at 920 Hawthorne Drive, Sebring.