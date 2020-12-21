SEBRING — A newly formed pickleball group is eyeing the Max Long Complex as the right spot for eight courts, but parking concerns at the busy facility have the City Council hoping another location can be found.
The pickleball group’s written proposal to the city notes that the Max Long Recreational Sports Complex is the center of organized sports in Sebring.
USA Pickleball Regional Ambassador for Highlands County Jeff Lindskoog noted that the sport is experiencing explosive growth.
The presentation states that Dave Smith, president of a Highlands County pickleball group which formed six months ago, said they have been diligently pursuing a viable location for eight courts.
They have received written construction bids and have adequate funding to build the courts, which is about $100,000.
“We need the correct venue to place these courts, but they do not need any money,” according to Smith.
Building eight courts will offer the capability to sponsor major tournaments each year, giving Sebring the prestige and out-of-town visitors that we hope would be everyone’s goal, he stated.
“We are open to discuss any location available but this seems tailor-made for pickleball ... we hope you feel the same,” Smith stated.
The group’s proposed location for eight pickleball courts is to the north of the soccer fields.
City Councilman Tom Dettman said the location is perfect, but parking would be the issue. He explained when youth soccer is going on there are a lot of cars so with pickleball there could be a lack of available parking.
The City Council was very much in favor of it and want to press forward, but will see if there is other city property that might be available for the pickleballers, he said.
Mayor John Shoop said on Saturdays when there is soccer, softball or baseball, the parking is already tight. It is not a bad area for pickleball, but it would be wonderful if they found a nice parcel that would have room for expansion because the Max Long location would be land-locked with eight courts.
An appropriate place in the county or city would allow for expansion so they would all be in one area for better tournaments, he said.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the pickleball group doesn’t seem to want to consider other locations. They really want to be at the Max Long location.
But, there is a potential parking problem at Max Long and a potential buffer issue with the houses just to the north of the proposed location of the courts, he said.
They want lighted courts so it could potentially be a light and/or noise issue for the nearby residences, Noethlich said. It would be better at another location that would allow for future expansion.