“Have you heard the Pinewoods Treefrogs? This rain is really making them happy!” remarked Dr. Betsie Rothermel, director of the Archbold Herpetology Program, a couple of weeks ago. For the past several months, the treefrogs had been generally inactive due to cool, dry weather. Although now, through the gentle patter of the rain and the rustle of the wind, their “tek tek tek” call came ringing like Morse code from the pine trees.

The calls of male Pinewoods Treefrogs signal the beginning of their breeding season, when the adults journey to seasonal ponds to mate and spawn the next generation. However, like most treefrogs, they spend a significant portion of their lives out of water in the terrestrial environment.

