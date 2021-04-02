SEBRING — Child advocates, community leaders and law enforcement gathered Thursday morning in front of the Highlands County Courthouse for the annual kickoff of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board and County Commissioner Kevin Roberts offered the invocation.
Ironically, as Children’s Advocacy Center Manager Sarah Beth Rogers completed her introduction of Roberts, many cellphones sounded an alert that stated a child had been kidnapped in Columbia County.
School Board of Highlands County Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman spoke of the school district’s mentoring program that was introduced by Superintendent Brenda Longshore.
Also, the district partnered with local law enforcement agencies for the Handle With Care program in which the law enforcement agencies inform the district when a child should be handled with care, she said.
If there are children present, when law enforcement are at the scene of an incident they notify the district, which informs all the student’s teachers to be supportive and to handle the child with care, Blackman said.
“So far this school year, we have received 167 different events impacting over 200 children,” she said.
Blackman noted there was a survey of students at Avon Park High School about four years ago asking what they wanted and needed. She read a few of the responses from students.
“Every young person wants to be heard and respected so they feel they are part of something, like they can control things and make a difference.”
“Every young person needs a role model or influencer to help push them down the right path rather than go blindly or alone.”
“Every young person deserves a sense of comfort and security somewhere because it is important to have a place where they can be themselves and a place where one knows they can go when times get rough.”
“Every young person deserves a role model in their life to show them how to do things the correct way or even give them tips on what they can do to stay out of trouble.”
Blackman said the responses show that high schoolers are wise.
She stressed the needed to listen closely to what children say, not just listening to their words, but also how they say it to have a better understanding of what they are communicating.
She asked, “When was the last time you used your ears to listen to what a young person had to say? When was the last time you used your eyes to listen to what a young person had to say? When was the last time you used your heart to listen to what a young person had to say?”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jamie Davidson, of the Special Victims Unit, said preventing child abuse and parenting is challenging even in the best of times. “The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted our world dramatically and rapidly into a place of great uncertainty,” he said.
He noted that circumstances – such as loss of income and housing instability – has increased parental stress and anxiety.
Not all children and families are experiencing the pandemic in the same way, Davidson noted.
“We have been working throughout the COVID-19 crisis to ensure our children and families are safe so our community may thrive,” he said. “Together we can foster a safe environment for our children in Highlands County.”
Sebring High School junior Miguel Arceo spoke about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which the CDC describes as traumatic experiences in childhood from birth to age 17.
The U.S. Attorney General’s Office, National Task Force on Children Expose to Violence, states that 90% of juvenile offenders have experienced some type of adverse experience in their childhood, he said.
“The fact that children are extremely susceptible to ACEs does not mean that the future is doomed,” Arceo said. “We still have the opportunity to reach out to these children in unstable settings and put them back on the right path.”
Each year, event organizers from “Pinwheels for Prevention” Prevent Child Abuse Florida, The Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center, the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Heartland for Children and the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. plant dozens of blue and silver pinwheels in the lawn and within the planters.
Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in 2008 since people respond positively to pinwheels, a symbol of childhood whimsy and lightheartedness, as stated on PreventChildAbuse.org.