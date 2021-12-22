LAKE PLACID — The Christmas season brings out the best in people as they celebrate the holidays. Leisure Lakes held their 29th annual boat parade as well as a golf cart parade. Over 150 lighted carts traveled through their subdivision last week. Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid held their annual parades. There was a boat parade on Lake Jackson. There is still more.
Now through Jan. 1 you can continue your holiday celebration with a family drive-thru to view the beautiful outside decorated homes in Placid Lakes. Pack up the kids and hold your own contest to see which home they like the best. Then check out placidlakes.org to see if your family’s choices matched the actual judged winners to be chosen Dec. 22.
Follow the guide beginning with home #1 and end with #25. They are listed geographically to make it a fun evening with family and friends. Make a copy of the list and each family member can track their own favorite choices. Then end your evening with a great meal at Casa Tequila Restaurant on Placid Lakes Boulevard on the grounds of the Placid Lakes Country Club.