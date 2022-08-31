SEBRING — Placid Lakes residents would like to get free of a couple of vacant lots.
They were meant to be used for a public park, but there’s been some problems with that, said Greg Dunlap with the Placid Lakes Property Homeowners Association.
Talking to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, Dunlap said those lots have fallen victim to overgrown vegetation, ATV riding and occasional unauthorized parties, in part because they are too far away from the denser neighborhood development in the 18-square-mile subdivision.
Placid Lakes residents expected to see development in that area, but it did not happen, Dunlap said. The lots remain surrounded by woods and have become havens for homeless people and/or drug users.
Given these issues, Dunlap told commissioners the association didn’t feel comfortable putting funds toward building a park.
Instead, he said, members would like to sell the lots and use the proceeds to do what was intended — set up a public park — a lot closer to where most of the people live, such as by the Community Center on Placid Lakes Boulevard at Washington Road.
Dunlap said the money could pay for a basketball and/or pickleball court.
Members of the association voted in February 2021 to sell the properties, but tangible action has gotten tied up in legal processes, he said, with the board having to approve the sale.
Technically, the local taxing district owns the lots, and the board, acting as supervisors of those districts, has authority over that.
The matter has now been added to their next meeting.
One of the properties was bought in 1985 for $23,000, Dunlap said, and the association received the other property as a gift in 1989.
If both were sold, he said, they might bring as much as $46,000.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen told commissioners that one of the lots could be sold for residential development. The other is seven acres, she said, and would need to be re-platted to get developed.
A park is possible on one of the lots, she said, but if there is illegal activity going on, concerned residents need to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to have deputies correct it.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he’d like to get the Planning Department involved in the issue, especially if either of the lots need to get replatted.
