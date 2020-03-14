AVON PARK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented information and background Thursday evening to the public on the proposed plan for the Avon Park Army Airfield Formerly Used Defense Site in Highlands and Okeechobee counties.
The Army used the site during World War II to train pilots and air crews. The Army Corps of Engineers completed a remedial investigation/feasibility study and the recommendations are summarized in the proposed plan that focuses on a 1.04-acre area along Arbuckle Creek in Highlands County.
At the public meeting at the Avon Park Community Center, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Francisco Aracio said during World War II, B-26 and B-17 pilots and crew were trained at the site with the training including air-to-ground bombing, land skip bombing, gunnery ranges and position firing courses.
Around the end of the training period at the site, someone in the military dumped a crate of bomb fuzes from a bridge into Arbuckle Creek, he said. It was an illegal and improper disposal of ordinance and illegal destruction of government property that would have resulted in a court martial if that person had been identified at the time.
“We are here to clean up whatever the military left behind; we are not here to clean up everybody else’s mess,” Araico said.
Brad Kuntz, of Zapata Inc. which provides munitions response services, described how metal detectors were used to locate any military related ordnance items or pieces. They found two intact fuzes in the creek bed.
Chris McEwan, who has a house and property next to the area of concern, said he was looking out his window about four or five years ago when they found one of the bomb fuzes.
The bridge is not even 100 yards from his house, he said. They dug it up and showed me what it was and actually blew it up on part of the property.
McEwan said he was surprised that after finding the two fuzes in the water they are coming back with a proposed plan.
“I guess they have more money,” he said. “There was a whole bunch of those fuzes dumped there around 1944, but they only found two.”
It was noted at the meeting that two of the fuzes were found many years ago that resulted in two deaths.
Removal/remediation within Arbuckle Creek is the preferred course of action, according to the proposed plan.
Projects are prioritized based on the risk to people and the environment. The scale is from 1 (highest risk) to 8 (no known or suspected hazard). The Arbuckle Creek ranking is 4 on that scale, it was noted at the public meeting.
Aracio said there is funding for the removal/remediation project at the creek and the work may start next year.
For anyone who is on a Formerly Used Defense Site, Araico stressed the 3Rs: Recognize, Retreat and Report, which means recognize the object you found could be dangerous, leave the area without touching or moving the object and call 911 immediately.
The public comment period ends April 17, 2020. To comment call 800-710-5184 or email FUDS.Florida@USACE.army.mil.