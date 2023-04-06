Travis Hutson

Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, is sponsoring a bill that could increase scrutiny of insurance companies.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — Drawing pushback from insurance and business groups, a Florida Senate committee Wednesday backed a proposal that the sponsor said would increase “transparency and accountability” for insurance companies.

The bill (SPB 7052) emerged as many Floridians continue trying to recover from last year’s one-two punch of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and after lawmakers passed a series of legal protections for insurance companies.

Recommended for you