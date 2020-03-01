SEBRING — “We don’t really cater so much to bodybuilders or power lifters, because we want a comfortable atmosphere.”
Founded in Dover, New Hampshire in 1992, Planet Fitness has grown to over 1,900 locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. Moving into the Lakeshore Mall between JCPenney and Belk, Planet Fitness Sebring officially opened just over a week ago. The gym, or Club, has 20,000 square feet filled with strength and cardio equipment.
Planet Fitness has locations all over the state of Florida but has never opened one in Highlands County. After researching the area, Planet Fitness identified Sebring as the best location to open their first gym in the county. They signed up 2,700 new members before it ever opened its doors.
"It's one of our most successful presales ever," said Kevin Parker, general manager. "Definitely something this community needed."
Parker said that a lot of members that come to Planet Fitness either are a first-time gym membership for them or they just don’t want the gym intimidation behavior. “it’s meant to be a casual place for someone to come in and feel safe, secure and have a good workout,” Parker said.
The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is fully staffed for that entire 24 hours. So no matter what time you come in there will always be someone there at the desk. Planet Fitness wants everyone to feel accepted and respected. To that end, the gym is kept clean and welcoming, with a friendly staff and certified trainers that are ready to help. “Whether you’re a first-time gym user or fitness veteran, you’ll always have a home in our judgment-free zone,” said Parker.
“It’s so big and has so much to do,” said Judi Gates. “I’ve been here since it opened.”
From elipticals to stair climbers and even free weights, Planet Fitness supplies all the equipment and machines that you’re used to, and then some. There are a multitude of classes to sign up for, all included with your membership. Classes can be signed up for at the front desk or through the Planet Fitness app. Most classes are between two and eight people.
According to Planet Fitness, the Judgment Free Zone is “an idea designed to combat bullying and judgment faced by today’s youth by creating a culture of kindness and encouragement. “Our mission is to empower a generation to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet—a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.”
Membership comes in two forms: a classic membership and the PF Black Card. The basic, Classic Membership, gives you access to all the equipment in what they call the “Judgment Free Zone” or main area of the gym, as well as free fitness training. The Black Card does the same but adds unlimited use of the Hydromassage chairs, regular massage chairs, the tanning booths and half off drinks from the cooler. Black Card members also get to bring a guest with them every day for no extra charge and have access to any Planet Fitness around the country.
Along with the standard tanning beds, Planet Fitness has what they call a hybrid bed. This standing tanning booth uses infrared lighting that is supposed to boost your immune system and help clear your skin acne. “It’s the most requested bed when they first come in,” Parker said.
The Hydromassage beds use heated, high-pressure water to massage you from head to toe. “They help you recover faster and help open up some of your blockages,” Parker said. “We actually have many members get a membership just so they can come use this.”
“This is my first time in,” said Denis Shank. “It’s clean and spacious.”
For more information on the gym or its app, visit PlanetFitness.com.