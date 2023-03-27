Five Planets

A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The best day to spot five planets, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars, lined up in the night sky is Tuesday, March 28, 2023, right after sunset. The five-planet array will be visible from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies.

 MATIAS DELACROIX/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Keep an eye to the sky this week for a chance to see a planetary hangout.

Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon.

