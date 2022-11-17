Poland Russia Ukraine War

A police officer checks a vehicle outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed people, in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing a few people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia.

 MICHAL DYJUK/AP PHOTO

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday there is “no indication” that a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack, and that air defenses in neighboring Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile to fend off a Russian assault that savaged its power grid.

“Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.”

