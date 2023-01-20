Poland Ukraine Weapons

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident.

