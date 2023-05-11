Nine years ago when Jim and Colleen Polatty lost their son, Jimmy, due to a heart attack, they poured their heart and soul into building a memorial in his name called the Garden of Joy. To this day, they still work to keep his memory alive.

The Garden of Joy sits next to the Champion for Children Circle Theatre off the Circle in downtown Sebring. The theater has been up for sale by the Champion For Children Foundation since last year and the Polattys are working with the Foundation to split the property in the sale in two different deeds so that they can continue maintaining the Garden.

