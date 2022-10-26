TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month were arrested Monday in Texas, officials said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested the two men, Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, in Brownsville, Texas, according to a Tampa police news release.

