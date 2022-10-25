School Shooting St Louis

People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday.

 JORDAN OPP/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH via AP

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included a woman, a teenage girl and the shooter, described as a man about 20 years old.

