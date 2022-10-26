Wisconsin Fatal Apartment Fire

Fire personnel work the scene of a fire on Friday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Hartland, Wis. The six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely.

 SCOTT ASH/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL-SENTINEL via AP

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — The six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police.

The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely.

