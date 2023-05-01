PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an overnight standoff with an armed man barricaded in a Philadelphia home ended when he was shot and wounded by officers who had been fired upon and struck by bullets but were protected by their vests.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told WPVI-TV that officers were called to the Germantown home at about 4 p.m,. Saturday after a report of an armed man and were given access to the property by a relative but were fired upon by the man.

Recommended for you