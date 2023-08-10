Police arrest man who threatened woman with gun

Sweat

Benjamin Sweat of Sebring has been arrested three times in quick succession, according to the Highlands County Sheriffs’ Office.

Sweat, 32, of Sebring, was arrested in May, when a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Sweat on his motorcycle in the area of Mundell Road in Sebring. The deputy, who was in a marked patrol unit, turned on his lights to pull him over, but Sweat allegedly sped off on his motorcycle. The deputy gave chase.

Recommended for you