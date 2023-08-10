Police arrest man who threatened woman with gun

Benjamin Sweat of Sebring has been arrested three times in quick succession, according to the Highlands County Sheriffs’ Office.
Sweat, 32, of Sebring, was arrested in May, when a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Sweat on his motorcycle in the area of Mundell Road in Sebring. The deputy, who was in a marked patrol unit, turned on his lights to pull him over, but Sweat allegedly sped off on his motorcycle. The deputy gave chase.
At one point, however, Sweat’s motorcycle broke down and the deputy quickly arrested him.
He searched Sweat and allegedly found a glass pipe in his pocket, as well as suspected methamphetamine, and several .22 bullets in his backpack.
Because Sweat is a convicted felon, prosecutors charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and driving without a license. He was released on $7,250 bond, court records show.
Then, in July, Sebring Police received a call from a woman who claimed Sweat had entered her home, pulled a gun, and threatened to kill her. Later in the day, Sweat allegedly returned to her home and pulled the gun to her head and told her to “get up, they’re going for a ride,” a Sebring Police report states.
He then allegedly told her, “You want to call the law on me? I got something for you.” He allegedly gave her until 3 p.m. that afternoon to fix the situation or “he would kill her dead,” police said.
Fearing for her life, she called the police back and told them of the second threat. Police put out a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and tampering with a felony proceeding.
The law caught up to him during a July 28 traffic stop. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sweat was in a Buick that failed to stop at a marked intersection off Lakeview Drive. When he ran Sweat’s name, the deputy learned that he was wanted on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The deputy found a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol on the floor where Sweat had been sitting. He also found bullets, a magazine, methamphetamine and marijuana inside the car.
Sweat picked up more charges, including meth possession, having a gun with its serial number rubbed off, and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.
He is being held without bond after allegedly threatening the woman’s life.
Last week, on Aug. 1, while in the Highlands County Jail, Sweat signed a Statement of Surrender, which admits to his arrest on earlier charges.
“Defendant in custody on other charges,” the form reads. “Back in jail, re-arrested.”
He spent five years in a Florida state prison after being found guilty of several counts of grand theft auto in 2017.