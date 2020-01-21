The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 8:
Jacob Robert Choquette, 25, Avon Park, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and cruelty towards a child.
Steven Donald Martin, 46, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
James Tyler Cato Neat, 21, Astatula, charged with probation violation.
Michael Allan Pritchard, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership, uttering a forgery and forgery of a check.
Zachrey Stephen Steiner, 30, Valrico, on 22 charges of possession of child porn with intent to promote, 22 charges of obscene transfer of child porn, 53 charges of possession of child porn with intent to promote and 10 charges of obscene transfer of child porn.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 9:
Justin Bryant Johnson, 29, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
John Phillip Korzep, 40, Lorida, on two charges of probation violation.
Michael Wayne Lough, 52, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Robert Wayne Smith, 18, Okeechobee, charged with vehicle theft.
Amber Rae Suters, 36, Haines City, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 10:
Kinajie Marquis Dupree, 23, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Deverell Deshaun Thompson, 26, Lorida, charged with robbery with weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 12:
Kenneth Jamal Granville Deveaux, 21, Lakeland, on charges of robbery, burglary and larceny.
Trina Lynn Ferrell, 45, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Gregory Scott Neupauer, 28, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief over $200 but under $1,000, burglary and criminal mischief under $200.
Anthony Edward Richardson, 49, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 13:
Kayla Jewel Huddleston, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Wayne Carlton Kendricks, 66, Polk City, charged with failure to appear.
Arcadio Torres, 36, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 14:
Marvin Lanar Anderson, 38, Moore Haven, charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Ramon Luis Archeval, 43, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
Lebrone J. Davis, 38, Moore Haven, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession, marijuana possession and two charges of marijuana distribution.
Matthew John Hudson, 19, Sebring, on 141 charges of possession of obscene material, two charges of obscene communication and a charge of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Michael Cedric McGowan, 64, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and amphetamine trafficking.
Alicia Marie Melvin, 30, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Jaelyn Marie Murillo, 19, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Shane Sebor, 46, Lake Placid, on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery and obstruction of justice.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 15:
Cristi Jennifer Fay Gaskins, 23, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Terrance Hale Graham, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 16:
Robert Edward Bass, 51, Sebring, on charges of battery and obstruction of justice.
Selena Kathryn Baumgart-Wheele, 20, Sebring, charged with domestic assault.
Chaz Allen Demeere, 35, Avon Park, charged with tampering with electronic monitoring device.
Nicholas Shawn Finigan, 27, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Nicholas Martin Peragine, 51, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession, drug possession, battery and two charges of probation violation.