The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 12:
Roy Edward Brooker, 42, Sebring, on charges of larceny, resisting an officer and burglary.
Lemon Martrail Young, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and trespassing.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 13:
Catherine Elizabeth Brown, 40, Avon Park, on out-of-county warrants for violation of probation from Brevard County.
Jaqueeon Trazion-Antion Culbreth, 24, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession with intent to sell, carrying a concealed and unlicensed firearm and drug equipment possession.
Gary Wayne Duffey, 54, Avon Park, on two charges of lewd molestation on victim under 12 years old.
Hector Rafael Miro, 43, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery using deadly weapon.
Douglas Raymond Richardson, 60, Zolfo Springs, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of ammo by convicted felon.
Adam Vinson Shrewsbury, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
David Vazquez-Morales, 52, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 14:
Jody Len Brant, 51, Lorida, on charges of resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief, obstruct police, battery on officer and aggravated assault on officer.
John Lee Davis, 42, Cincinnati, Ohio, on four charges of failure to appear.
Isidro Rodriguez Jones, 30, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Jahneil Shawn McDade, 30, Sebring, on charges of battery, methamphetamine possession, false imprisonment of an adult, tampering in misdemeanor proceedings, two charges of failure to appear, possession of weapon by convicted felon (Bail Off Bond) and aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Bail Off Bond).
Robert Lee Nettles, 40, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, selling marijuana and drug equipment possession.
Jonathan Paul Odom, 31, Sebring, on charges of burglary of a structure and grand theft $300 or more.
Jeffrey Allan See, 59, Sebring, on two charges of corruption by threat against public official, two charges of aggravated stalking and one charge of stalking.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 15:
Denver Jones, 64, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Aubrey Anne Pardee, 29, Lake Placid, on charges of drug production, two charges of drug equipment possession, amphetamine trafficking 14 grams or more, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, drug trafficking, possession of meth with intent to sell, selling amphetamine and amphetamine trafficking 28-200 grams.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 16:
Randy Ray Arthur, 37, Georgia, charged with probation violation.
Jessica Renee Ballard, 34, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Arnetia Shaquanda Gobourne, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of improper exhibit of a firearm, firing a weapon in public and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Kimberly Sue Vaught, 54, Avon Park, charged with methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 17:
Luther Milton Goff, 38, Sebring, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle, aggravated battery on officer, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended.
Deshawn Jonathan Ishmael, 36, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jimmy Alan Watson, 36, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 18:
Mitchell Dave Adcock, 53, Nokomis, on charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer and battery.
Donald Francis Carr, 60, Sebring, charged with torture of animals.