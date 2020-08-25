The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 17:
Shane Patrick Mcauliffe, 28, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
James Robert Whittemore, 65, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 18:
Adam John Brown, 34, Sebring, charged with methamphetamine possession.
Edmin Nino-Trinidad, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of robbery, battery, tampering with a witness, burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief and trespassing.
Kevin Leroy Rice, 48, Lake Placid, charged with failure to report vacating permanent residence as required by sex offender registration law.
Jennifer Lynn Shelton, 40, Sebring, on nine charges of petit theft, 10 charges of burglary of a conveyance and seven charges of burglary of a dwelling.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 19:
Amanda Lee Bland, 33, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Alfredo Martinez, 49, Wauchula, charged with grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000.
Belinda Rodriguez, 45, Wauchula, charged with grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000.
Ronald William Wells, 73, Sebring, charged with 300 counts of possession of child pornography (enhanced).
Jamarte Dequan Williams, 31, on charges of giving false ID to law enforcement, drug equipment possession and two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Ruben Ramirez Ybarra, 49, Sebring, charged with grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 20:
Lamont Samuel Douglas, 32, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law, failure to report email address and probation violation.
Samuel Isaac Melendez, 22, Avon Park, on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft.
Jalen Matthew Wheelock, 20, Avon Park, on charges of attempted burglary of a conveyance and burglary of a conveyance.
Shelbie Lynn Williams, 26, Sebring, charged with methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 21:
Israel Cirilo, 44, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report an email address or instant message name.
Jesse Cline Eller, 30, Sebring, on two charges of written threat to harm or do bodily injury and one charge of aggravated stalking.
Jeremiah Scott Leach, 38, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report email address.
Justin Walter Lewis, 34, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Avery Dale Mattox Schwechten II, 28, Lorida, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report an email address or instant message name.
Michael David Smith, 49, Sebring, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a convenience business.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 22:
Jackson Tate Melvin, 20, Venus, charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Marilyn Elise Secasiu, 23, Avon Park, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 23:
Lawrence Lee Brewington, 59, Sebring, charged with smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Ennis Lee Brown, 39, Sebring, charged with driving while license is suspended third or subsequent offense.
Josua Xavier Jenkins, 27, Avon Park, on charges of battery, resisting an officer and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult.
Juan Ramon Robinson, 38, Sebring, on charges of larceny and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Samuel Steven Scruggs, 68, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.