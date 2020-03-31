The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 23:
Dexter Cortez Lippett, 55, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Stephan Sharpe, 22, Avon Park, on charges of domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief $1,000 or more.
Deborah Mae Willis, 57, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 24:
Giovanni Garcia, 38, Sebring, on charges of giving false ID to law enforcement and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
John M. Henigman, 61, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 25:
Paul Corey Null-Brunle, 25, Sebring, on charges of larceny, grand theft auto, burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
David William Wells, 42, Sebring, on 63 charges of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 26:
Johnathon Lane Bass, 24, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
John Russell Block, 75, Sebring, charged with battery on persons 65 years old or older.
Vanessa Maria Kelly, 33, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and grand theft auto.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 27:
Robert Edward Brown, 50, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing justice and battery.
Randal Martin Deatherage, 56, Lorida, charged with driving while license is suspended, habitual offender.
Andres Garcia, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of obstructing justice, resisting an officer, battery, felony battery by strangulation and battery on an EMT, officer or firefighter.
William Thomas Hinton, 55, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Eriberto Cuevas Navarro, 52, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Taron Erick Rolle, 24, Lakeland, charged with domestic aggravated battery.
Thurlow Frederick Wilkins, 41, Sebring, charged with failure to register as a career offender.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 29:
Daeshawn Jacquel Gibson, 25, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Lynette Dawn Hudson, 52, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Ricky Duane Littles, 51, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.