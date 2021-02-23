The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 15:
Makenzie Leigh Cotrell, 21, Avon Park, on charges of battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.
Rachel Michelle Hughes, 33, Sebring, charged with battery.
Jasmine Laurel Ibanez, 32, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Isaac Merrriweather, 63, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Tami Marie Newborg, 53, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 16:
Richard Thomas Hardeman, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of theft of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification and petit theft.
Stephen Ray Heffner, 40, Avon Park, charged with failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law.
Amber Stellice Howard, 32, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, driving while license is suspended, smuggling contraband and drug equipment possession.
Andrew Dwayne Leistra, 28, Marble, North Carolina, on charges of trespassing, drug possession, burglary and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 17:
Robert Eric Hoffman, 19, Avon Park, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Holt Joshua Lenert, 33, Sebring, on charges of destroying evidence, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Domanick Jack McColfrey, 24, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Jonie Atil Morrell, 34, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer (Parker vs State) and three charges of child neglect (Parker vs State).
Phillip Michael Retterer, 46, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Deanthony Marques Shird, 26, Sebring, on charges of possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 18:
Timothy David Brinling, 41, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Natasha Dawn Jernigan, 33, on three charges of failure to appear.
Chad Everett Kellogg, 44, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and possession of methamphetamine (Parker vs State).
Chad Anthony Martin, 40, Sebring, charged with battery by strangulation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 19:
Mickeal Wayne Flores, 31, Sebring, charged with battery.
Bryan Lee Lewis, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer, battery on an officer, simple assault on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.
Doyle Van Roan, 62, Avon Park, on charges of drug trafficking, amphetamine trafficking, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 20:
Brandon Charles Baker, 24, Okeechobee, on charges of fleeing or eluding police, drug possession and resisting an officer.
Tabbatha Vontrice Johnson, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, giving false identification to law enforcement, methamphetamine possession and probation violation.
Valorie Joy McKinney, 52, Lorida, charged with battery on a person 65 or older.
Holly Erica Peoples, 31, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 21:
Joseph Allen Kallister, 29, Sebring, charged with cocaine possession.