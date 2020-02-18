The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 10:
Marshall Cary Carter, 53, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation and four sexual predator violations including failure to provide location or other info, failure to provide home and cellphone numbers, failure to report name or residence change and failure to change/renew info on driver’s license.
Robert Allen Lemay, 33, Sebring, on charges of battery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
John Joseph Ryan Pisklo, 37, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 11:
Joseph Charles Dilauro, 43, Port St. Lucie, on three charges of failure to appear.
Joshua Florentino Rayos, 24, Sebring, on charges of firing a weapon in public or residential property, improper exhibit firearm, possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon and murder first degree premeditated.
Angela Jennifer Woodhouse, 59, Sebring, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone seven grams or more, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, opium possession with intent to sell, own or rent a structure used sell, deliver or manufacture traffic drugs, obstruction without violence, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and possession of meth with intent to sell.
Shaquille Avion O’Connor, 26, Sebring, on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; trafficking in oxycodone seven grams or more; trafficking in methamphetamine 14 grams or more; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; drug equipment possession; opium possession with intent to sell; two charges of possession of a structure used for trafficking, sale or manufacture of controlled substances; obstruction without violence; possession of meth with intent to sell; selling marijuana; delivery or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; selling methamphetamine; trafficking in amphetamine 14 grams or more; using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony; manufacturing synthetic narcotics; delivery or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; unlawful use of two-way communications device; trafficking in phenethylamines 10 grams or more; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; delivery or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; sale of alprazolm; possession of alprazolam with intent to sell; actual or constructive possession of a structure used for trafficking, sale or manufacture of a controlled substance; delivery or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; sale of methylendioxymethamphetamine; actual constructive possession of a structure used for trafficking, sale or manufacture of controlled substances; and possession of methylenedioxymethamine with intent to sell. The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 12:
Alexander Alvarado Cotto, 29, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Erica Lynn Garcia, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ivan Gomez Borges, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Savannah Renee Jordan, 33, Avon Park, on two charges of violation of condition of release.
Abiel Romello Martinez, 25, Lake Placid, on charges of obstructing justice and battery.
Bobby Lee Mathis, 21, Sebring, on charges of probation violation and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Timothy Dixon Wright, 63, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 13:
Tomie Jon Bandy, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Regan Etheal Graham, 39, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Devin James Howze, 24, Sebring, on charges of destroying evidence, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Juan Jaime Hurtado Murga, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Rebecca Marie Irons, 22, Sebring, on charges of larceny and scheme to defraud.
Alisha Nicole Mahoney, 30, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Daniel Colt Nelson, 23, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief and battery.
Davey Torres-Macias, 21, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 14:
Jessica Lynn Mollenhoff, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Arkeem Turmain Watson, 36, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 15:
Angelina Shea Taylor, 48, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 16:
Trey Ryan Blair, 25, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Charles Harold Johnson, 58, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.