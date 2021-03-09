The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 1:
Davaris Vadre Faulk, 27, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Colin Michael Jones, 27, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability.
Angelisse Pintor, 26, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and burglary.
Lillie Lawanda Williams, 47, Sebring, charged with battery on persons 65 or older.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 2:
Danny Devon Carroll, 65, Avon Park, on charges of possession of burglary tools, attempted burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Judy Ann Casey, 61, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Nelson Chaparro, 32, Chicago, Illinois, charged with grand theft auto.
Robert Theodore Gibbs, 26, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug two charges of drug equipment possession, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and two charges of drug trafficking.
Jason Wade Hatfield, 41, Sarasota, charged with probation violation.
Andrew Joseph Iglesias, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Hunter Ray Ison, 24, Lakeland, charged with probation violation.
Dequan Lokeem Raheem Rooks, 22, Sebring, on charges of drug possession with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, destroying evidence, cocaine possession with intent to sell, drug trafficking, two charges of drug equipment possession and use or display of a weapon during a felony offense.
Paul Edward Sanders, 58, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 3:
Gernold Anthony Legree, 43, Avon Park, on charges of two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.
Ricky Lynn Mattox, 60, Lake Placid, charged with failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law.
Courtney Reacay Walters, 39, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, stalking and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Peyton Alanyna Wiggins, 21, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 4:
James William Barrett, 56, Sebring, on charges of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business, own/lease/or possess for trafficking, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a business and delivery or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Shaena Maria Echavarria, 23, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
Joshua Reese Jones, 26, Sebring, on charges of petit theft first degree, battery, battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, drug equipment possession, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Edward Harry Korzinski, 53, Sebring, charged with battery.
Rene Sanchez Ramos, 36, Wauchula, on charges of selling amphetamine, grand theft of firearm, drug equipment possession, amphetamine trafficking, drug production, carrying a concealed firearm and use or display of a weapon during a felony.
Gabriella Marie Sboto, 18, Avon Park, on charges of battery and cruelty towards a child.
Dawayne Michael Stein, 46, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Thomas Angel Trevino, 25, Wauchula, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Tanner Norris Weed, 26, Sebring, charged with corrupt by threat of a public servant or family.
Vincente Zamora, 27, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 5:
Thomas Gerald Bancroft, 71, Sebring, on charges of failure to give name or location change as required by sexual predator registration law and violation of probation.
Teresa Loretta Faulk, 46, Sebring, charged with cocaine possession.
Ulisses Rodney Gomez, 43, Sebring, on charges of contracting without a license, grand theft and scheme to defraud.
Jessica Michelle Parker, 36, Sebring, on charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 6:
Jerry Marcus Davis, 30, Sebring, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
John Michael Gonzalez, 36, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer and battery on an officer.
Jamar Thomas Hall, 28, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, armed burglary, kidnapping of an adult and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Angel Luis Santiago, 42, Lake Placid, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Katrina Marie Scholl, 21, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Wilbert Segarra, 20, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 7:
William Henry Boyd, 70, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer and assault on a person 65 or older.
Armando Javier Hernandez, 47, Lake Placid, on charges of aggravated battery and battery.
Salvador Nelson Carl Mercado, 24, Sebring, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Curtis Watkins, 39, Avon Park, on charges of battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceedings.