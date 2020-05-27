The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 21:
Adeanna Ann Boyter, 55, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Sharome Shurphybellamy Foster, 32, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and domestic battery.
Oscar Robinson, 64, Sebring, on charges of loitering, cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Chikara Lorriane Williams, 22, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 22:
Shenika Marie Echavarria, 35, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Amanda Lynn Emerson, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of fraud, larceny and dealing in stolen property.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 23:
Joshua Alan Baker, 35, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Roy Allen Hill, 37, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Jesse Lee James, 40, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Zachary Wayne Korzep, 37, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and removing serial number from a firearm.
Isaac Merriweather, 62, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Travis Daniel Mitchell, 27, Naples, on charges of refuse to submit to DUI test, DUI first or second violation, reckless operation of a vessel, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons and escape.
Wanda Renee Napier, 49, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 24:
Robert Richard Boothe, 39, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Jordan Ross Hinojosa, 34, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Tosha Lynn Kinsley, 27, Sebring, charged with neglect of a child.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 25:
Jessie Jean Bentz, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer and driving while license is suspended third or subsequent offense.
James Richard Speagle, 45, Sebring, charged with battery.