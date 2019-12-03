The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 25:
Jah Kordelle Cook, 22, Sebring, charged with aggravated stalking.
Tommy Salvalas Hall, 45, Avon Park, charged with failure to appear.
Carl Wayne Horton, 32, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
Demahrion Quortez Lewis, 19, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Latiny Turner, 35, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 26:
Timothy Ryan Camp, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
James Ottis Kendrick, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Izailyah Lamar McSwain, 19, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Javontai Johnquez Wisdom, 26, Orlando, charged with failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 27:
Shaine Micheal Mccurley, 31, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon.
Brett Daniel Mchugh, 20, Sebring, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft of firearm and grand theft of dwelling more than $100 less than $300.
Ja’Kquwel Ry’Heime Deon Miller, 20, Lake Placid, on charges of cocaine possession and probation violation.
Juan Rosario Ortiz, 62, Sebring, on charges of battery and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 28:
Chevann G. Bailey, 31, Coral Springs, charged with smuggling contraband.
Stephanie Renee Stollings, 36, Labelle, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 29:
Thomas Allen Delacruz, 27, Sebring, on charges of larceny, illegal use of credit cards and impersonate, use or possess ID of another without consent.
Agustin Torres Villada, 34, Avon Park, on three charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 30:
Erguin Nicolas Cortes, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of scheme to defraud, dealing in stolen property and two charges of false verification of ownership to pawnbroker.
Reginald Bernard Hammond, 41, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Marquell Daishawn Williams, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 1:
George Alexis Mata, 33, Sebring, on charges of larceny, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Jasmine Nakisha Mckay, 37, Frostproof, on charges of possession of new legend drug without a prescription and drug possession.