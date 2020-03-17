The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 9:
Khaliliah Sauntel Debrown, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brandi Leanne Mccall, 44, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, drug possession, smuggling contraband and drug equipment possession.
Angela Marie Mesch, 53, Deltona, charged with probation violation.
Len James Schlotter, 58, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 10:
Donna Alice Bermudez, 56, Frostproof, charged with probation violation.
Katelyn Marie Hunter, 18, Sebring, on two charges of direct promotion of sexual performance of a child.
Carlos Ramos, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jose Gilberto Uc Chi, 50, Lake Placid, on charges of interfering with custody of minor, destroying evidence and giving false information to law enforcement regarding a missing person.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 11:
Lazaro Eladio Andarcio, 36, Sebring, on charges of battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
Coy Lee Bellamy, 33, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, selling drugs, cocaine possession, marijuana possession, two charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon and drug equipment possession.
Marquis Sharod Bellamy, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, selling drugs, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, drug equipment possession and possession of a weapon by Florida convicted felon.
Learcher Chandler, 52, Sebring, on charges of lewd molestation, sexual battery and child abuse.
Edgar Collado Torres, 48, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and possession of new legend drug without prescription.
Jared Hugh Hines, 41, Lorida, charged with domestic battery.
Cory Micheal Lafferty, 40, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Jonathan Marshall Parker, 25, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, burglary, firing a weapon in public and possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon.
Christopher Michael Thompson, 20, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Leslie Ann Ward, 31, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT.
Michael Craig Williams, 38, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 12:
Kiefer Ruben Filppula, 28, Daytona Beach, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Wayne Goodrich, 36, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license is suspended habitual offender.
Alexis Gore, 18, Lake Placid, charged with marijuana possession.
Tyler Cole Reed, 32, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Matthew Grant Ridenour, 45, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Avery Dale Mattox Schwechten II, 28, Lorida, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report name or residence change.
Elizabeth Velez, 48, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Stephen Patrick Young, 25, Avon Park, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, extortion, stalking and two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 13:
Christopher Phillip Oneil, 30, Sebring, on seven charges of felony petit theft second degree third or subsequent offense, seven charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and five charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 14:
Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 26, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, smuggling contraband into detention facility and drug equipment possession.
Jasahn Loral Brown, 29, Sebring, on charges of using two-way communications device to facilitate and felony, failure to comply with sex offender registration law and 10 charges of sex offender violation failure to register as required.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 15:
Hiliana Christine Perez, 36, Avon Park, charged with public assistance fraud.