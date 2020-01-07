The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 30:
Justin Kyle Baird, 28, Sebring, on five charges of failure to appear.
Drew Eli Fellin, 37, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer without violence.
Shaquille Lamar McCray, 25, Lake Placid, charged with drug possession.
Bertha Lashay Sheppard, 36, Cross City, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 31:
Laura Marie Lind, 37, Sebring, on four charges of probation violation.
Diane Marie Smith, 42, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Forrest Lee Taylor, 25, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 1:
David Alan Bennington, 71, Sebring, on charges of false report of a crime and fraudulent insurance claim $20,000 or more.
Edwin Karl Matthews, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Tammy Jean Potts, 62, Avon Park, charged with drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 2:
Eric Shvon Williams, 32, Sebring, charged with battery (prior conviction).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 3:
Holly Erica Peoples, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Sherri Ann Wehunt, 58, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Elizabeth Danielle Wortman, 39, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 4:
Jill Christine McIntyre, 41, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Alvin V Randolph, 43, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Nancy Pikakae Ross, 58, Sebring, on charges of disorderly intoxication and crimes against a person.
Frankie Valverde III, 27, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, drug possession, drug equipment possession and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 5:
Jesse Thomas Frey, 25, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, carrying a concealed firearm, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Joshua Alfonso Hanson, 31, Sebring, on charges of burglary and larceny.
Jeri Jonelle Nichol, 35, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, larceny, drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
Dominick Michael Soucy, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to register motor vehicle.