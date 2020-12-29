The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 21:
Samantha Brea Dawn Ash, 20, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Rachel Elizabeth Blake, 43, Sebring, charged with public assistance fraud.
Shelby Cheyanne Brown, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of grand theft $750 or more and two charges of failure to appear.
Kevin Earl Cochran, 48, Bowling Green, charged with probation violation.
Alexis Lira, 23, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Alfredo Martinez, 50, Wauchula, charged with failure to appear.
Gary Lee Prescott, 28, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, grand theft of a dwelling, burglary, resisting an officer (Parker vs State) and drug possession (Parker vs State).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 22:
Andre Carnet Farlow, 52, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Terrence Savalas Williams, 40, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and driving while license is suspended third offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 23:
Anthony Barajas, 19, Sebring, on charges of robbery with a firearm and attempted felony murder.
Deondre Mijahn Chisolm, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of two counts of uttering a forgery, petit theft, two counts of forging a bank bill, grand theft auto and two counts of probation violation.
Cruz E. Hernandez-Leon, 60, Avon Park, charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.
Erica Lea Jones, 49, Lake Placid, charged with burglary of a structure.
Erik Wesley Martinez, 23, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, synthetic narcotics possession and two counts of drug equipment possession.
Robert Charles Pressley, 63, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession, carrying a concealed weapon or device, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell (Parker vs State), attempted robbery with a weapon (Parker vs State), drug possession (Parker vs State), drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and attempted second degree homicide (Parker vs State).
Marquese Zackery Sims, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 24:
Randolph Edward Brown, 39, Sebring, on charges of assault on an officer, drug equipment possession, trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.
Johnnie Frost, 64, Tampa, charged with driving while license is suspended habitual offender.
Joshua Wayne Goodrich, 37, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license is suspended habitual offender.
Caridad Pantaleon, 27, Sebring, on four charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 25:
Peter Junior Harris, 31, Sebring, on charges of battery, grand theft of a firearm (Parker vs State), criminal mischief (Parker vs State), Petit theft (Parker vs State), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Parker vs State) and armed burglary of a dwelling (Parker vs State).
Michael Hector Rivera, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, two charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and methamphetamine possession (Parker vs State).
George Rodriguez Serra, 42, Tampa, on charges of criminal mischief and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 26:
Matthew Thomas Bochicchio, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Faith Brittany Bostick, 31, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Raul Molina Fernandez, 49, Sebring, on charges of four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and using another person’s ID without consent.
Miguel Angel Soto Acosta, 40, Kissimmee, on charges of battery, battery on an officer and assault on an officer.
Norman Williams, 60, Avon Park, on charges of battery and intimidating a witness.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 27:
Edwin Leshawn Williams, 33, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.