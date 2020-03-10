The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 2:
Demarkus Lamar Hicks, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and resisting an officer.
Katelyn Marie Hunter, 18, Sebring, charged with three counts of sexual assault by under 18 year old, sexual battery on victim under 12.
James Christopher Keppler, 48, Sebring, charged with battery.
Christopher Phillip Oneil, 30, Sebring, on charges of burglary, loitering, possession of burglary tools, larceny and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 3:
Kenneth Brannen Anderson, 60, Sebring, charged with theft of sales tax $20,000 or more.
Darrius Demengus Jenkins, 21, Avon Park, on charges of attempted robbery with firearm, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and burglary of dwelling while armed with firearm.
Tyrone James Nichols, 28, Sebring, on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Rusty W. Rachel, 28, Department of Corrections Gainesville, on four charges of probation violation.
Grant Franklin Uhe, 35, Des Moines, Iowa, charged with failure of sex offender to properly register.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 4:
Dianna Alexander, 40, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Jesalyn Edna Leona Carnley, 28, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Omar Alexis Cotto-Ramos, 43, Avon Park, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration and failure to report email address per sex offender registration law.
Herme Inostroza, 48, Orlando, charged with two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Daniel Lee Jahnke, 64?, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Thomas Aaron Mitchell, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jose Luis Vazquez Rodriguez, 31, Sebring, charged with failure to register as required per sexual predator registration law.
Gary Edward Wortman, 58, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 5:
Deshawn Jonathan Ishmael, 35, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Ernest Merculief, 53, Avon Park, on four charges of failure to appear.
Isaac Gabriel Ramos, 32, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Saverio Donato Telesco, 52, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated stalking.
Terrell Devon Leshawn Williams, 22, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 6:
Brittany Marie Bieger, 29, Avon Park, charged with drug possession.
Leo Marshall, 33, Sebring, on charges of sexual assault and battery.
Michelle Janice Nolte, 36, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Edward Allan Pickett, 36, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, burglary and resisting an officer.
James Monroe Smith, 53, Sebring, on charges of burglary, contempt of court, battery and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 7:
Royce Wayne Ellis, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 8:
Freddie Will Johnson, 71, Avon Park, on charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Jovon Travias Sholtz, 38, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.