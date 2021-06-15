The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 7:
Ernest Pack, 36, Bonita Springs, on charges of grand theft auto, criminal mischief and burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 8:
Zaqueo Baza, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Jose Cruz Delgado, 35, Avon Park, on charges of battery on an officer and resisting arrest.
Juan Elias Rivera, 60, Sebring, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a concealed electric weapon or device.
Carlos Segui, 56, Hialeah, charged with probation violation.
Dennis Osceola Whitaker, 38, Sebring, on charges of driving while license suspended, selling drugs, drug equipment possession, selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possession of meth with intent to sell.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 9:
Angela Esther Crivello, 38, Sebring, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Juan Javier Hernandez Martinez, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Tasha Marie Kerklin, 29, Avon Park, on charges of grand theft $750 or more (Parker vs State), possession of personal ID of deceased (Parker vs State), scheme to defraud (Parker vs State) and fraudulent use of credit card (Parker vs State).
Stacy Mae Lee, 38, Frostproof, charged with drug possession.
Matthew Dean Ming, 49, Sebring, on charges of marijuana production, drug production, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession over 20 grams.
Gina Christine Pella, 38, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Elizabeth Louise Pickett, 36, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Bryan Marquis Reese, 21, Avon Park, on charges of cruelty towards a child and battery.
Lori Lynn Tolbert, 53, Avon Park, charged with aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 10:
Garrett Kristopher Brokus, 41, Lake Placid, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Jason Lamar Duff, 21, St. Petersburg, on three charges of sending harmful or obscene material to a minor, travel to meet a minor for sex after using a computer to lure a child and probation violation.
Pedro Antonio Fernandez-Rodriguez, 60, Lake Placid, charged with sexual assault.
Tasha Presley Fink, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and methamphetamine possession.
Timothy Lee George, 40, Sebring, on charges of battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence and touch, strike or cause harm to police, fire or SAR animal.
Jean Jacoby Jarviale Laurent, 33, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Joseph Anthony Schaller, 40, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Satin Elaine Weston, 33, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 11:
Michael William Barnett, 49, Sebring, on charges of conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine (28 grams or more) and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
William Talmadge Holton, 38, Wauchula, on charges of perjury (Parker vs State) and providing false information to criminal indigence (Parker vs State).
Malcolm Kristopher Jackson, 22, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 12:
Benjamin Zachary Cotton, 29, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession, criminal mischief (Parker vs State) and robbery with a weapon (Parker vs State).
Andrew Crivello, 41, Sebring, on 12 charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 13:
Sabrina Lynne Bragg, 39, Sebring, charged with battery on person 65 or older.
Judith Louise Prescott, 23, Port St. Lucie, on charges of drug equipment possession, deliver methamphetamine, drug possession, heroin possession and heroin trafficking.