The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 31:
Steven Daniel Camacho, 47, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, grand theft auto, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Amber Leigh Darby, 29, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Austin Wyatt Avant Edwards, 21, Lake Placid, charged with armed trespassing.
Dustin Charles Hicks, 27, Avon Park, charged with grand theft of $750 or more.
Elizabeth Montanez, 31, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer.
Jeremy Anthony Resendiz, 30, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Andrew Thomas Warren, 43, Sebring, on charges of convicted felon failing to register, drug equipment possession and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.