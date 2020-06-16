The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 8:
Emmanuel Agosto Otero, 30, Avon Park, charged with aggravated battery.
Clinton Wade Cool, 43, Sebring, on charges of failure to file six consecutive tax returns and theft of sales tax $300 or more.
Kaitlin Marie Coulter, 24, Melbourne, on charges of battery and resisting officer with violence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 9:
Christopher Doyle Caauwe, 23, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, kidnapping adult or child under 13 years of age, battery, obstructing justice, kidnapping-false imprisonment on an adult, cruelty towards a child and commit domestic battery by strangulation.
Carolyn Rose Carrodegua, 49, Sebring, charged with battery second or subsequent offense.
Justin Bryant Johnson, 30, Sebring, on charges of burglary and grand theft auto.
Atasha Dee Johnston, 22, Wauchula, on charges of child neglect and violation of condition of release.
Ronald Eugene McCammon, 60, Lake Placid, charged with failure to register as required by sex offender registration law and violation of parole.
Emmanuel Anival Medina, 32, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary, possession of a weapon, grand theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.
Melody Abreu Rodriguez, 27, Sebring, on charges of resisting officer with violence, battery on officer and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 10:
Catlin Evan Douglas Corson, 31, Sebring, on an out-of-county-warrant.
Jill Mae Richardson, 60, West Palm, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 11:
Dedric Lamar Jones, 21, Avon Park, on battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, public order crimes/commit 3rd degree felony evidence prejudice, battery — touch or strike, damage property/criminal mischief — $200 or under.
David Allan Kingsley, 44, Sebring, on possession methamphetamine, possession and or use drug equpment.